Zappfresh goes cold: Inside its costly push beyond fresh meat
Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 25 Nov 2025, 04:00 pm IST
Summary
Zappfresh is betting on frozen foods to scale, but the shift demands capital, colder infrastructure—and volumes it has never tested before.
NEW DELHI: Recently listed Zappfresh is preparing to make its boldest bet yet. Barely a month after beating bigger rivals Licious and FreshToHome to the public markets through an SME IPO that ended up undersubscribed, the Gurugram-based meat brand now wants to push into the far more capital-intensive frozen foods business, including vegetarian products.
