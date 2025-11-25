Zappfresh goes cold: Inside its costly push beyond fresh meat

Even so, Zappfresh has shown growth momentum. In the first half of FY26 (six months ended 30 September), revenue from operations rose 43% year-on-year to ₹95.85 crore, from about ₹66.92 crore in H1FY25. The company went public on the BSE SME platform in October, but its ₹60 crore IPO was undersubscribed at just 52%, and the price band had to be revised down to ₹95-100 from ₹96-101.