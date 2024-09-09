Companies
Decoding online meat retailer Zappfresh’s SME IPO and growth strategy
Samiksha Goel 5 min read 09 Sep 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Summary
- Zappfresh filed documents for listing on the SME platform of the BSE late last month and aims to boost growth in three years. How does it plan to do that?
Zappfresh, a meat delivery startup that filed for an initial public offering last month, is looking to expand its footprint in India and globally and enter new product lines, targeting a three-to-four-fold growth in three years, a top executive told Mint.
