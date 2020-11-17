Zeotap gets $18.5mn funding from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

NEW DELHI : Zeotap on Tuesday said it has raised an additional $18.5 million (about ₹137.7 crore) in its series C funding round from data-driven venture capital firm SignalFire.

Zeotap is a customer intelligence platform (CIP) that helps brands better understand their customers and predict behaviours.

The latest investment was made from SignalFire's Breakout Fund for growth-stage companies and is an addition to the $42 million announced earlier this year, bringing the total series C round to $60.5 million, a statement said.

Proceeds from this extension round, which closed in November, will be invested in the customer data platform (CDP) and ID universal marketing identity products as well as to accelerate the adoption of its platform across its 14 active markets, it added.

In addition, Zeotap has added Chris Scoggins (former GM of Datalogix) and Taylor Barada (former Adobe executive) to its board.

"COVID-19 has catalysed a transformation in the marketing mix as brands invest in their data and learnings to redirect traditional TV budgets to more effective channels. Our investment in Zeotap is testament to our belief in the company's leadership, vision, and its rapidly evolving customer intelligence platform (CIP) with a built-in identity solution for the future of marketing named ID ," Chris Scoggins, Venture Partner at SignalFire, said.

Projjol Banerjea, founder and Chief Product Officer of Zeotap, said few solutions can actually deliver on fundamental industry-agnostic customer data requirements for brands, and can power everything from real-time personalisation to ML-based analytics for better marketing outcomes.

"Even fewer options exist for advanced marketers to augment first-party data with curated external assets within the same platform," he added.

