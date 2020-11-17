Zeotap gets $18.5mn funding from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

"COVID-19 has catalysed a transformation in the marketing mix as brands invest in their data and learnings to redirect traditional TV budgets to more effective channels. Our investment in Zeotap is testament to our belief in the company's leadership, vision, and its rapidly evolving customer intelligence platform (CIP) with a built-in identity solution for the future of marketing named ID ," Chris Scoggins, Venture Partner at SignalFire, said.