Zepto secures another $340 mn at $5 bn valuation as quick commerce booms
SummaryThe Mumbai-based firm has raced its way to bag some of the biggest funding rounds so far this year, reshaping India’s e-commerce sector
Just two months after raising a pre-IPO funding round of $665 million, quick commerce startup Zepto has secured follow-on financing of $340 million led by US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst, taking its valuation to $5 billion.
