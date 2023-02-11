New Delhi: E-grocery platform Zepto has launched a farmer engagement app that will help digitize supply chains for farmers the company works with and increase its offering of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The farmer app will help track crop cycles apart from receiving payments. Collection centres situated across villages will enable farmers to sell their produce directly through the app without the hassle of price auctions or lengthy credit transactions with buyers in the market. Through the app, farmers can also choose their trade destination with complete visibility of the prices for their produce, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The app will digitize all processes right from sowing to selling, thereby aiding farmers who sell on Zepto to streamline their supplies and yields. In the initial phase of the launch, the app will on-board over 300 farmers from Maharashtra.

The move is aligned with the growing demand for fruits and vegetables on the quick delivery service.

“The demand for fruits and vegetables among our customers has grown exponentially. More than 50% of Zepto’s orders comprise fresh fruits and vegetables, making it one of our strongest categories. It is our deep relationship with the farmer community, and our ability to help them realize the best potential for their yields, that has made it possible for us to meet this soaring demand," said Vinay Dhanani, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto.

Zepto also announced the launch of its farmer engagement programme ‘Zepto Bloom’.

Currently, Zepto sources fresh produce from farmers across the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In 2023, the company plans to extend its farmer network to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through its Zepto Bloom Programme.

“Through this programme and our app, we aim to build industry-best supply chain practices and ensure transparency in the process. By supporting the farmers with fair pricing, setting quality standards in seeds and crops, aiding the collection process, optimizing wastage and return, enabling tech know-how, and financing through partnerships with NBFCs, Zepto Bloom will help farmers grow stride for stride with quick commerce," said Srinibas Swain, senior vice-president, and business head for fresh category.