Zepto, PhysicsWallah, BharatPe on the fast-track? THESE 10 startups reached $1 billion unicorn status in record 3 years

The 5th ‘Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025’ by ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India has been released, ranking unlisted Indian startups founded in the 2000s, which are worth at least ₹1,710 crore this year, based on their latest funding round valuation.

According to Hurun Research, there are 73 unicorns (worth at least $1 billion) in India in 2025; and the report identified another 150 “future” unicorns, who are close to the valuation in another three to five years.

Fast-Track Unicorns: Reaching $1 billion value in record time As per the report, companies in India’s start-up ecosystem have scaled rapidly to reach the milestone $1 billion mark. Of these, consumer tech firm Glance, reached a valuation of $1.8 billion in just one year.

Next in line, taking two years to cross the milestone were e-commerce players Zepto ($5.9 billion) and Udaan ($1.8 billion); edtech company PhysicsWallah ($3.7 billion); and fintech firm Yubi ($1.5 billion).

Further, Ai.tech (1.5 billion), BharatPe ($2.9 billion), CRED ($3.5 billion), Pristyn Care ($1.4 billion), and Zetwerk ($3.1 billion) each took three years to cross the milestone.

Startups reaching $1 billion valuation in record time - 2025