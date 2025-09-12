Zepto, PhysicsWallah, BharatPe on the fast-track? THESE 10 startups reached $1 billion unicorn status in record 3 years

The 5th ‘Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025’ by ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India has been released, ranking unlisted Indian startups founded in the 2000s, which are worth at least ₹1,710 crore this year, based on their latest funding round valuation.

According to Hurun Research, there are 73 unicorns (worth at least $1 billion) in India in 2025; and the report identified another 150 “future” unicorns, who are close to the valuation in another three to five years.

Fast-Track Unicorns: Reaching $1 billion value in record time As per the report, companies in India’s start-up ecosystem have scaled rapidly to reach the milestone $1 billion mark. Of these, consumer tech firm Glance, reached a valuation of $1.8 billion in just one year.

Next in line, taking two years to cross the milestone were e-commerce players Zepto ($5.9 billion) and Udaan ($1.8 billion); edtech company PhysicsWallah ($3.7 billion); and fintech firm Yubi ($1.5 billion).

Further, Ai.tech (1.5 billion), BharatPe ($2.9 billion), CRED ($3.5 billion), Pristyn Care ($1.4 billion), and Zetwerk ($3.1 billion) each took three years to cross the milestone.

Startups reaching $1 billion valuation in record time - 2025

India's unicorns and future unicorns 2025: 10 Points The top three most valuable unicorns in India for 2025 are — Zerodha (worth $8.2 billion), Razorpay ($7.5 billion), and Lenskart ($7.5 billion).

In terms of sectors, fintech dominates the startup space with 19 companies valued at a cumulative $50.1 billion, followed by e-commerce (12 companies worth $33.1 billion) and SaaS (11 companies worth $26.9 billion).

Among the founders, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha the 22-year-old co-founder of Zepto are India’s youngest unicorn founders.

While for the women, leaders such as Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness and Oxyzo), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Garima Sawhney (Pristyn Care) lead the pack.

Over the past year, almost 11 new unicorns have entered the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025. India’s unicorn tally now stands at 73 in 2025, and among these, Ai.tech emerged as the fastest unicorn, achieving the milestone in just three years.

Notably, real money gaming startups such as Dream11, MPL, Gameskraft, Games24x7, Zupee, and WinZO have exited the list, following the impact of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Investor participation has broadened significantly, rising from 182 in 2021 to 1,014 in 2025. Peak XV Partners leads the field with 42 bets.

Employment has nearly doubled, with 1.67 lakh people now working in these companies.

Bengaluru continues to anchor India’s start-up geography with 26 Unicorns cumulatively valued at $70 billion; while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, host 12 Unicorns and 11 Unicorns, respectively.

IITs and IIMs remain the strongest breeding grounds for India’s start-up founders. IIT Delhi leads with 42 undergraduate founders, while IIM Ahmedabad tops the postgraduate list with 27.