Zepto eyes large orders with dark store expansion
SummaryZepto is said to have received fundraise commitments upwards of $1 billion indicating rising investor interest in the quick-commerce sector
BENGALURU , MUMBAI : Quick-commerce company Zepto is looking to set up bigger dark stores so it can stock a larger assortment of products, according to two people aware of the company's plans. The development comes as the online grocery platform seeks to move big-time into non-grocery delivery, and as investors queue up to buy a stake in the four-year-old startup.