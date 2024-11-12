Companies
Zepto eyes $250 mn from HNIs, wealth firms at flat valuation
SummaryIf the deal goes through, it will be the third time the startup is raising capital over a six-month time
Quick commerce startup Zepto is looking to raise about $250 million from high-net-worth individuals and wealth management firms, including Motilal Oswal, IIFL and InCred, at a near-flat valuation of $5 billion, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more