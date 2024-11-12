Zepto eyes $250 mn from HNIs, wealth firms at flat valuation

Ebitda positive

Nearly 75% of Zepto’s 350 stores are Ebitda-positive (or operationally profitable), CEO Aadit Palicha told Mint in an interview in June, adding that the company has shrunk the time it needs for its dark stores to become profitable from nearly two years to six months. At a company-level, too, Zepto is nearly Ebitda-positive, he added. The startup also reinvests proceeds from its profitable stores back into the business.