Zepto rolls out subscription service, fuels competition in quick commerce market
Zepto's move comes as quick commerce firms scramble to meet customer demands, expand market presence, and diversify their product offerings.
New Delhi: Quick commerce firm Zepto on Thursday officially announced the launch of its paid subscription service—Zepto Pass—that will offer greater discounts to consumers, ratcheting up competition in India’s growing quick commerce market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message