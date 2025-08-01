Zepto, under watch for dark patterns, may tweak checkout experience
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 01 Aug 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Summary
The move is expected to reduce clutter on the website as well as give better clarity to consumers on cart value and other charges, at a time when the quick commerce firm is facing scrunity on its app practices.
Bengaluru: Quick commerce firm Zepto is planning changes to its Super Saver feature as part of a broader overhaul to eliminate hidden charges and clean up dark patterns on its platform, according to two people familiar with the matter.
