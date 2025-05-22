Mint Explainer: What does Zepto’s Swap and Save mean for brands' relationship with quick commerce platforms?
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 22 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryZepto's experiment may help it move near-expiry, perishable goods or even its own labels, but it may directly impact its margins and cost it its relationship with D2C brands.
NEW DELHI : With “Swap and Save", a new quick-commerce gimmick that became public almost a week ago, Zepto is benching upselling to flirt with an unconventional cart experience: downselling.
