“Let’s say your cart total is ₹1,000, and you swap an item to save ₹50—your new total is ₹950. You’ve saved money, but Zepto now earns less. With thin grocery margins, say 10%, they just lost ₹5 in profit. But if the swapped-in brand paid Zepto ₹10 to appear in that spot, like a subtle ad, then Zepto actually ends up ₹5 ahead. It’s a small loss on order value, offset by ad revenue," said a retail analyst tracking quick commerce on the condition of anonymity.