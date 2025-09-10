Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox, Groww lose active investors in August: Report

India's top four discount broking firms – Groww, Zerodha, Angel One and Upstox – continued to witness an erosion of active investors in August, as they together lost nearly 7 lakh clients, reported Moneycontrol on Wednesday.

The report added that these broking firms collectively lost close to 20 lakh active investors in the first half of 2025 alone.

Not only the top four broking firms, but other prominent firms, including Mirae Asset Capital, PhonePe Wealth, Sharekhan, Kotak Securities and Motilal Oswal Financial also reported declines during the month.

Experts say: According to the market experts, a sustained fall to a sharp contraction in futures and options activity took place after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced stringent regulatory measures in 2024.

They added that tighter margin requirements, curtailed weekly expiries, steeper capital thresholds, and higher taxation have collectively made derivatives trading less attractive for retail investors.

In addition, a discernible shift in investor preference toward professionally managed avenues such as mutual funds, portfolio management services, and alternative investment funds added to the depreciation.

Firms that added clients: Though top broking firms lost clients, a few added active clients. The report stated that ICICI Securities added about 6,512 active clients in August, Paytm Money gained around 11,983 clients, and SBICAP Securities brought in nearly 7,400 clients.

Small players like Aaritya Broking, Moneywise Finvest, Choice Equity Broking, Religare Broking, Jainam Broking, Yes Securities, IDBI Capital, and Bajaj Financial Securities also recorded incremental gains.

Sebi 'disclosure document': On Tuesday, Sebi released a simplified format for disclosure documents for portfolio managers to facilitate ease of doing business.

Sebi, in its circular, stated that the 'disclosure document' has been divided into two sections—static and dynamic. It added that the dynamic section includes content that undergoes frequent changes, whereas the static section includes disclosures that do not change frequently.