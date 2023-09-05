Zerodha’s Kamath spots trend in investing1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:43 PM IST
On Monday, Nazara Technologies said it has raised ₹100 crore from two entities backed by the Kamath brothers, Nitin and Nikhil, the co-founders of broking firm Zerodha.
Mumbai: Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath intends to invest in companies that are capitalizing on India’s consumption growth, through his private investing vehicles. Kamath had recently invested in Nazara Technologies, gaming and esports business .
