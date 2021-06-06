Zeta eyes presence in 30 countries in the next two fiscals

“At present, we are not actively looking at acquisitions. However, we may look at it in the future as a means to get new banking clients, solve for missing features in our technology stack, or as a way to accelerate our presence and operations in some international markets. For instance, markets such as China, Japan, and Korea have strong local players and require a high trust quotient. So, we may look at establishing potential joint ventures to expand faster in these markets," Turakhia said.