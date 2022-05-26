Zetwerk BUILD launched to nurture, scale hardware startups

Under the programme, startups will be able to work with Zetwerk to expedite prototypes to production process, scale up, and build resilient supply chains and dedicated assembly lines for long term growth. They will also be able to leverage Zetwerk’s network and experience in building R&D-intensive products in new age industries of drones, space and aerosystems. Besides, startups would be able to collaborate with over 20 industry verticals of Zetwerk to run pilots with world’s leading companies and also get a chance to work with other startup founders, product managers, VCs, and industry experts.