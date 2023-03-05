Zetwerk raises 100 cr debt led by Edelweiss

In June 2022, Zetwerk acquired three companies for ₹100 crore in a bid to strengthen its industrial verticals in the oil and gas, aerospace, defence and infrastructure component segments. Zetwerk competes with other B2B manufacturing companies such as InfraMarket.com, Udaan, Moglix and OfBusiness with increasing focus on Make in India. Such firms are capitalizing on growing local manufacturing which has scaled up the overall business of smaller and medium sector enterprises (SMEs). As per a recent report by Matrix Partners, funding for B2B startups in India has grown by 46% annually over the last eight years, and since 2015, Indian B2B startups have raised more $8.5 billion from investors.

