Zetwerk raises $210 mn from Greenoaks Capital, others at $2.7 bn valuation

As a part of the transaction, Zetwerk allotted 41,816 Series F Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at an issue price of ₹3,75,128, for a total consideration of a little more than ₹1,568 crore ($209.51 million). The company will be using the funds for meeting Zetwerk’s fund requirements, according to the regulatory filing. The company will also use funds for growth and general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, the regulatory filing showed.