ZFW raises pre-seed round of $300,000

The startup, founded in 2020 by food and beverage entrepreneur Madhav Kasturia, said it services about 20,000 orders a month and is on track to achieve 50,000 by the end of this quarter. “The pandemic rapidly accelerated the emerging trend of direct orders for a huge segment of the e-commerce space. We’re building a strong dark store network for D2C brands who will ride this wave. ZFW is on track to grow 10x by the end of 2022," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}