Zigii partners Decentro to launch co-branded prepaid cards.

As India’s fintech landscape evolves, APIs play a massive role in digital transformation in a country as vast and diverse as India. A compelling API experience will empower new-age financial institutions in providing an exceptional financial experience for young adults
NEW DELHI: Zigii, a neobank, has announced a collaboration with Decentro, an API infrastructure platform for banking integration, to launch co-branded prepaid cards for Gen Z, teenagers, and young adults.
According to a press release, the integration will allow users of Zigii to sign up for a co-branded wallet, receive a virtual card instantly on the app as well as opt for a physical card to be delivered. This card works just like a regular debit card at all places offline and online, and the user can load money as desired, depending on his/her KYC, as per the release.
Speaking on the product launch by Zigii, Rohit Taneja, co-Founder & CEO of Decentro, said, “As India’s fintech landscape evolves, APIs play a massive role in digital transformation in a country as vast and diverse as India. A compelling API experience will empower new-age financial institutions in providing an exceptional financial experience for young adults. We at Decentro are delighted to empower Zigii for their digital prepaid card experience, which will help the young Indians manage their money and achieve financial independence at a very early age."
Yogesh Anand, founder & CEO of Zigii, said, “At Zigii, we provide easy-to-use and safe tools that constructively engage young adults, develop their cognitive skills and brain profiling, and build money management skills through fun learning and gamification. The young will be able to spend money with confidence using the prepaid debit card and use the app to track their expenses, create money-saving goals and earn rewards for completing daily chores. The ultimate goal is to help them learn how to manage their money before turning 18."