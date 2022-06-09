Zilingo board approves debt repayment to creditors

“I do not believe that liquidation is either necessary or meaningful for the interest of the company and its customers, shareholders, note holders and lenders," Kapoor wrote in an email seen by Bloomberg News, sent on May 31 to shareholders of Zilingo. In the email, Kapoor, who serves as chief technology officer, asked for their support, saying the company needs just $6 million to $8 million for next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}