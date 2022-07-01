Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Zilingo co-founder Bose resigns

Zilingo co-founder Bose resigns

Bose was fired by the Zilingo board on 20 May after a probe by Kroll into alleged financial irregularities.
1 min read . 12:55 AM ISTRanjani Raghavan

  • Ankiti Bose said that she has resigned from the company’s board due to the ‘opacity of information’ shared with her

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI :Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose said on Thursday that she has resigned from the company’s board due to the “opacity of information" shared with her by other shareholders.

MUMBAI :Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose said on Thursday that she has resigned from the company’s board due to the “opacity of information" shared with her by other shareholders.

“Given the current circumstances, and due to the opacity of information to me as board member and a shareholder, I have resigned forthwith from all directorships I hold with Zilingo’s holding company and any of its subsidiaries," Bose said in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Given the current circumstances, and due to the opacity of information to me as board member and a shareholder, I have resigned forthwith from all directorships I hold with Zilingo’s holding company and any of its subsidiaries," Bose said in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Bose was fired by the Zilingo board on 20 May after a probe by Kroll into alleged financial irregularities. Bose has denied the charges in several media reports.