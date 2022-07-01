Zilingo co-founder Bose resigns

Zilingo co-founder Bose resigns1 min read . 12:55 AM IST
- Ankiti Bose said that she has resigned from the company’s board due to the ‘opacity of information’ shared with her
MUMBAI :Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose said on Thursday that she has resigned from the company’s board due to the “opacity of information" shared with her by other shareholders.
“Given the current circumstances, and due to the opacity of information to me as board member and a shareholder, I have resigned forthwith from all directorships I hold with Zilingo’s holding company and any of its subsidiaries," Bose said in a statement posted on her Instagram account.
Bose was fired by the Zilingo board on 20 May after a probe by Kroll into alleged financial irregularities. Bose has denied the charges in several media reports.