Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  Zilingo's Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya deny allegations by Ankiti Bose: ‘Malicious intention to harm…’
Zilingo's Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya deny allegations by Ankiti Bose: ‘Malicious intention to harm…’

Livemint

The allegations, as per media reports, made against me by Ms. Ankiti Bose are completely baseless and untrue. This seems like nothing but a clear afterthought done with a malicious intention to harm my reputation and harass me: Aadi Vaidya

Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya have released statements after co-founder and ex-CEO of the fashion e-commerce startup Ankiti Bose filed an FIR claiming 'cheating', 'criminal intimidation', 'conspiracy', and 'harassment'. Both Dhruv Bose, and Aadi Vaidya has  claimed that the allegations by Ankiti Bose are ‘baseless and untrue’.

Dhruv Kapoor has said, “Ankiti Bose’s allegations against me are completely baseless, untrue, and malicious. A thorough investigation has already proven her wrongdoing based on which she was terminated from the company. This appears to be nothing but retaliatory behavior. Throughout my tenure at Zilingo, I upheld my integrity by aiding the board's inquiry into the CEO's misconduct while fostering professional relationships and striving to build ethical products." 

“The allegations, as per media reports, made against me by Ms. Ankiti Bose are completely baseless and untrue. This seems like nothing but a clear afterthought done with a malicious intention to harm my reputation and harass me." , said Aadi Vaidya. 

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)

Published: 24 Apr 2024, 04:02 PM IST
