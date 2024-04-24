Zilingo's Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya deny allegations by Ankiti Bose: ‘Malicious intention to harm…’
The allegations, as per media reports, made against me by Ms. Ankiti Bose are completely baseless and untrue. This seems like nothing but a clear afterthought done with a malicious intention to harm my reputation and harass me: Aadi Vaidya
Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya have released statements after co-founder and ex-CEO of the fashion e-commerce startup Ankiti Bose filed an FIR claiming 'cheating', 'criminal intimidation', 'conspiracy', and 'harassment'. Both Dhruv Bose, and Aadi Vaidya has claimed that the allegations by Ankiti Bose are ‘baseless and untrue’.