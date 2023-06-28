Zippee raises $1.6 million from Haldiram Products, other investors1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Zippee plans to use the capital to expand same-day deliveries to 15 cities, scale hiring and strengthen its technology platform
New Delhi: Same-day delivery platform Zippee, on Wednesday, announced that it has raised $1.6 million in new funding round from New Delhi-based Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd., apart from angel investors—Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Kunal Shah (CRED), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Prashant Pitti (EaseMyTrip), Aakash Anand (Bella Vita Organic). The round also saw participation of venture capital firms like FounderBank Capital, PiperSerica and Misfits Fund.
