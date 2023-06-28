New Delhi: Same-day delivery platform Zippee, on Wednesday, announced that it has raised $1.6 million in new funding round from New Delhi-based Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd., apart from angel investors—Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Kunal Shah (CRED), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Prashant Pitti (EaseMyTrip), Aakash Anand (Bella Vita Organic). The round also saw participation of venture capital firms like FounderBank Capital, PiperSerica and Misfits Fund.

Formerly known as ZFW Dark Stores, the Gurgaon-based startup had previously raised $1.7 million from US-based logistics fund Riso Capital, South Asia Tech Partners, and a clutch of start-up founders.

Zippee was founded in 2021 by Madhav Kasturia—it helps direct-to-consumer brands with same-day deliveries via their own websites. It has partnered with brands such The Face Shop, Epigamia, Clinikally, Power Gummies, Anveshan, SEPOY&CO, Haagen Daaz among others. Brands can connect their online stores to its e-commerce fulfillment platform and start same-day Deliveries through the Zippee’s network of 170 dark stores network across India.

“If brands incorporate same-day deliveries into their customer journeys, they see upticks in web conversions & repeat purchases by up-to 95%. Every forward-thinking D2C brand in India today wants SDD for their customers— but lacks the resources, technology, and infrastructure. That’s where Zippee steps in," Kasturia said in a statement. The company has dark-store operations across all major metros including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad.

Zippee plans to use the capital to expand same-day deliveries to 15 cities, scale hiring and strengthen its technology platform, it said.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands could be looking at a $100 billion addressable consumer opportunity in India by 2025, according to 2020 estimates by Avendus Capital, the investment banking arm of financial services firm Avendus Group.