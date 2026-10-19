PEs, strategics eye minority stake in Zoff Foods at over ₹1,000 crore valuation

Mumbai: JM Financial-backed Zoff Foods is exploring a minority stake sale to raise growth capital in a deal that could value the spices and seasoning company at over ₹1,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.
The deal was launched recently, and the discussions are still in an early stage with details on the amount of capital raise and valuation expected to evolve in due course. The company has hired EY as financial adviser and the transaction could go up to a significant minority stake, the people said, requesting anonymity.