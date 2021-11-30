Zoho enters edtech biz with a focus on training

TrainerCentral provides knowledge creators, solopreneurs and experts from all fields a single platform to host live sessions as well as sell on-demand courses, evaluate students, build an engaged learner community and manage their business, the company said

BENGALURU : Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho Corp., the parent of technology brands such as ManageEngine, Zoho and Qntrl, has launched its TrainerCentral business division in India, which offers a training platform to serve the booming e-learning market. The new business is based in Chennai and will remain bootstrapped like Zoho’s other divisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The platform offers a toolkit that includes a website builder, business administration console, learner portal, payments gateway, online conferencing and analytics.

“TrainerCentral provides knowledge creators, solopreneurs and experts from all fields a single platform to host live sessions as well as sell on-demand courses, evaluate students, build an engaged learner community and manage their business," the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To make the technology more accessible, apartfrom English, the platformis available in Hindi andTamil as well as foreign languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Japanese and Chinese.

As part of maintaining user privacy, TrainerCentral said it does not show ads or sell user data. Moreover, data of its Indian users will be stored in data centres located within the country, the company said.