Zoho to hire up to 2,000 people for rural offices

To source talent locally, Zoho started a branch of Zoho Schools of Learning—previously called Zoho University—in Tenkasi. As part of this, local high school students are inducted and trained for 18 months and then absorbed into the firm. Currently, about a tenth of Zoho’s total workforce consists of students who came through this programme. To further expand Zoho’s rural presence, Vembu moved from Pleasanton in California to Tenkasi in October 2019. Vembu said his vision of making engineers work in rural regions or closer to their homes was in the pipeline for years, but the pandemic hastened his plans.