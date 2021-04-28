Zomato files draft offer document for 8,250 crore IPO

“We expect our costs to increase over time and our losses will continue given significant investments expected towards growing our business. We have expended and expect to continue to expend substantial financial and other resources on, among others, advertising and sales promotion costs to attract customers and restaurant partners to our platform, developing our platform, including expanding our platform’s offerings, developing or acquiring new platform features and services, expanding into new markets in India, and expanding our delivery partner network," said Zomato in its DRHP.