Zomato's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined the board of ed-tech startup Unacademy. Recently, Goyal also participated in Unacademy's Series H round funding in August wherein the edtech startup raised $440 million at a valuation of $3.44 billion-- a ten-fold jump in 18 months.

Gaurav Munjal, one of the founders of Unacademy welcomed Goyal's entry to the board. He wrote, "From our first meeting in 2016 to our latest one last week, Deepinder Goyal has always proven to be a great supporter and mentor for Unacademy and for me personally as well. I’m stoked to share that he will be joining the Unacademy Board. Welcome Deepinder Goyal, let's crack it".

To which Goyal replied, "Thank you for the privilege, Gaurav Munjal. I think Unacademy is one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from you and the team".

The development comes three months after Goyal joined the board of Magicpin as an independent director.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015, Bengaluru-based Unacademy specialises in test preparation for a wide array of competitive examinations including civil service, engineering and medical entrance and banking.

It has more than 50,000 educators and 62 million users and offers courses in 14 Indian languages.

Started as a YouTube channel by Munjal in 2010, Unacademy currently has a network of over 50,000 registered educators and more than 62 million learners.

In September last year, Unacademy had announced raising around ₹1,125 crore in funding that valued it at around ₹10,900 crore. It had raised about ₹780 crore in February last year.

Unacademy has also been aggressively expanding its operations inorganically.

It acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation, last year for an undisclosed amount. The Bengaluru-based company had also bought Kreatryx, and PrepLadder (for USD 50 million), besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef.

