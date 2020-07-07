Zomato funding in a soup amid India-China tensions

However, according to the new FDI norms, the country of origin for the capital in a transaction, China in this case, is one that would require approval. Zomato chose not to comment. At least 18 of the 25 unicorns in India are backed by Chinese investors, including Alibaba, Meituan, Tencent, and Ant Financial, who have invested in Ola, Swiggy, Paytm, Zomato, Udaan, PolicyBazaar, and Oyo Hotels and Homes, among others. The change in the FDI norms came as a double whammy for Indian startups, which are struggling from the impact of covid-19. The Indian government has received several industry representations seeking clarity around issues, including what percentage of shareholding in an investment vehicle will constitute beneficial ownership. Mint had reported that the government is expected to issue clarifications to its recent notification. Zomato has been in the market to raise $600 million and had acquired cab aggregator Uber’s food delivery business in India in January.