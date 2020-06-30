Home >Companies >Start-ups >Zomato Gold is now Zomato Pro: Here are the extra benefits for customers
Online food ordering and restaurant guide Zomato today launched an upgraded subscription package for its popular Zomato Gold programme.

Termed as 'Zomato Pro' , the membership programme will have privileges and discounts on the best restaurants across dining out and delivery, according to a statement by Zomato.

This is in addition to exclusive privileges on the Zomato app and a unique money-back guarantee for all Pro members.

All the users of Zomato Gold programme will be automatically get upgraded to Zomato Pro starting 1 August.

The release said that Zomato Pro members will continue to enjoy existing offers (on Zomato Gold) across a wide selection of restaurants — from dining hotspots to legendary restaurants, cafes, bars as well as quick-service restaurants.

Zomato Pro has been designed to be much more friendly for a much wider variety of restaurant businesses. Zomato has signed up 50% more partner restaurants on Zomato Pro than what it had on Zomato Gold – across dining out and delivery.

Zomato Pro members will also get priority delivery on Zomato. It means that any order placed by a Pro member will jump to the front of the real-time queue when it looks for a Zomato Valet to deliver the order. It will lead to the orders getting delivered 15-20% faster (on an average) during peak dinner times.

The Zomato Pro subscription will also come with a money-back guarantee scheme.

Zomato claimed that if a subscriber don’t save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, Zomato will auto-refund the subscription fee at the end of the year.

This money back guarantee will be applicable to all Zomato Pro/Gold memberships bought or renewed today onwards.


