Zomato Gold is now Zomato Pro: Here are the extra benefits for customers

Online food ordering and restaurant guide Zomato today launched an upgraded subscription package for its popular Zomato Gold programme.
Online food ordering and restaurant guide Zomato today launched an upgraded subscription package for its popular Zomato Gold programme.
Termed as 'Zomato Pro' , the membership programme will have privileges and discounts on the best restaurants across dining out and delivery, according to a statement by Zomato.
Termed as 'Zomato Pro' , the membership programme will have privileges and discounts on the best restaurants across dining out and delivery, according to a statement by Zomato.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
This is in addition to exclusive privileges on the Zomato app and a unique money-back guarantee for all Pro members.
All the users of Zomato Gold programme will be automatically get upgraded to Zomato Pro starting 1 August.
The release said that Zomato Pro members will continue to enjoy existing offers (on Zomato Gold) across a wide selection of restaurants — from dining hotspots to legendary restaurants, cafes, bars as well as quick-service restaurants.
Zomato Pro has been designed to be much more friendly for a much wider variety of restaurant businesses. Zomato has signed up 50% more partner restaurants on Zomato Pro than what it had on Zomato Gold – across dining out and delivery.
Zomato Pro members will also get priority delivery on Zomato. It means that any order placed by a Pro member will jump to the front of the real-time queue when it looks for a Zomato Valet to deliver the order. It will lead to the orders getting delivered 15-20% faster (on an average) during peak dinner times.
The Zomato Pro subscription will also come with a money-back guarantee scheme.
Zomato claimed that if a subscriber don’t save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, Zomato will auto-refund the subscription fee at the end of the year.
This money back guarantee will be applicable to all Zomato Pro/Gold memberships bought or renewed today onwards.