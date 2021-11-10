Zomato investments turn Curefit to unicorn valued at $1.5 bn

"The divestment versus shutdown debate starts and ends with two questions – Can we sell the business to someone for whom it is core, and can they realise disproportionate returns from what we have built? Is the divestment process worth the value that we will realise from the divestment? Fitso checked these boxes on divestment and we are in the process of selling Fitso to Curefit (Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd) for $50 million," said Goyal in a company blog on Wednesday.