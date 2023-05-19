Zomato narrows loss by nearly half in March quarter

Zomato narrows loss by nearly half in March quarter1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:41 PM IST
The Gurugram-headquartered company cut its losses by 46% sequentially from ₹346.6 crore in the December quarter, according to its latest regulatory filing
New Delhi: Homegrown food delivery platform Zomato narrowed its net losses for the quarter ended 31 March by around 48% to ₹188.2 crore compared to a loss of ₹359.7 crore in the year ago following a surge in total revenue.
