Amid the New Year frenzy, online food delivery platform Zomato has said it has received over 2 million orders today alone. Zomato said three hours are still to go. "Grateful to be a part of your New Year celebration. Love you, India!" Zomato said.

2,000,000+ orders.



3 hours still to go.



Grateful to be a part of your New Year celebration.



Love you, India! ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) December 31, 2021

Earlier, Zomato sent out an “appreciation tweet" for all the doctors, nurses, techies, chefs, reporters, shopkeepers, guards, security forces, police, customer care executives, delivery partners", who it said will be working hard even at 12 am to ensure people welcome the New Year “safely".

The company also shared a picture of its executives from different departments, including customers, restaurant partners, chat support, tech team, delivery partners and Twitter admin, celebrating the New Year and 2 million orders.

Earlier, its rival platform Swiggy also shared the top five orders placed on the eve of New Year throughout India. In a tweet posted at 9:06 PM, Swiggy informed that two million orders had been placed on its platform and many more were lined up.

It also delivered 1,229 biryanis in a minute. In a tweet posted at 9:06 PM, Swiggy also said over 2 million orders had been placed on its platform and many more were lined up. It also delivered 1,229 biryanis in a minute.

Also read: Swiggy shares top 5 orders placed on New Year's eve. This is how cart looks like

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.