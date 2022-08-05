Zomato rejects EY’s new valuation that lowers its share price for Blinkit deal

In the past few weeks, Zomato’s shares have come under significant sell-off pressure as the one-year lock-in period for internal investors holding around 613 crore shares or 78% of Zomato’s shares ended on Saturday 23 July. As part of the sell-off in Zomato, its pre-IPO investor Moore Strategic Ventures sold its entire stake, marking a loss on its over one year-old bet last week. On 3 August, Uber, the second biggest shareholder of Zomato, sold its entire 7.78% stake in through block deals for ₹3,088 crore. The US ride- sharing firm sold its shares at a price of ₹50.44 to Fidelity and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd.