NEW DELHI : Food aggregator Zomato on Wednesday rolled out a priority delivery feature on its app that will let customers check out food orders meant for covid-19 related emergencies.

Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce the roll-out of the feature in association with thousands of its restaurant partner.

“Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a “priority delivery for covid emergencies'' feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark—This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency—option during checkout," Goyal said.

Users can opt for the option that will alert the restaurant partner. The restaurant in turn will prepare and deliver the order on priority. Several restaurant partners have agreed to prioritise these orders. The orders also get dedicated customer support.

“At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others," he said.

All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders, and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt in for contactless deliveries right now, he added.

The move comes as India is battling a severe surge in covid-19 cases.

Citizens have taken to social media platforms volunteering to help those in need of covid medications, medical equipments etc. Some have even stepped-up efforts to cook for those recovering from the disease. Several such home-meal services have begun albeit at a small scale.

Goyal thanked to restaurant industry “for joining hands to serve our customers".

Zomato’s Twitter handle later asked users to treat this feature “like an ambulance" and not misuse it.

Recently delivery platform Dunzo offered to amplify covid-related emergency requests that it will share via its social media handles to help those in need. It has been re-tweeting requests linked to medical supplies and hospital beds to reach out to thousands of Twitter followers, for instance.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.