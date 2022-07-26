Zomato slips 11% to record low as IPO lock-in ends

“This helps Zomato double down on its convenience proposition, expanding user frequency, amortizing its CAC (customer acquisition cost) and delivery infrastructure. Zomato+Blinkit will have pipes to the most frequent and evolved internet consumers in India that are easier to monetize with convenience charges and advertising than other B2C (business-to-consumer) internet categories. This drives up our FY23/24/25 revenues by 10/18/19%, drives out breakeven by three quarters to 1QFY25 and drives a cut to FY25 adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by 56%, but increases our DCF (discounted cash flow)-based PT to ₹115 (from ₹110). Reiterate OW (overweight)," the brokerage said in a 27 June report.

