Zomato to acquire Blinkit in stock deal

After achieving the unicorn status last year, Grofers co-founder and chief executive Albinder Dhindsa said in an interview that the company is pivoting to making all deliveries under 10 minutes. It rebranded itself to Blinkit to focus on its move to quick commerce in December. Meanwhile, new and older startups also joined the quick-commerce bandwagon as a 10-minute delivery service became the buzzword. For instance, Zepto, a 10-minute grocery delivery app founded by 18-year-old dropouts from Stanford University, raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by American technology startup accelerator Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund in December. This funding round came 45 days after the company announced a $60 million fundraising in November. Earlier this year, Ola rebranded its quick commerce business as Ola Dash.