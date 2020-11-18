Zomato to charge zero commission on takeaway service from restaurants

Food-tech unicorn Zomato has today announced that it has started free takeaway service to restaurants at zero commission.

The Gurugram-based startup in a blogpost has stated that,"Takeaway orders on the Zomato app has witnessed tremendous growth with the order volume increasing by more than 200% in the last few months."

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote on Twitter that," We are introducing takeaway/self-pickup services at a much larger scale than before. Also making this service commission-free for our restaurant partners." He further added," 55,000+ restaurants are already live for takeaway on zomato and we are serving tens of thousands of such orders weekly."

Zomato also announced that it will not be charging any commission, and will also forego the payment gateway charges that the company incur on all takeaway orders. Customers can also search for all restaurants offering takeaway using relevant filters on Zomato's home page .

Zomato said it has seen the food ordering business is making a strong comeback after the initial setback of the ongoing pandemic. As of today, we are at ~110% of pre-covid gross merchandise value(GMV) run rate in our food delivery business.

The startup also said in its blog that while the food delivery business are witnessing signs which have been more than encouraging but there are still a few grey areas and in the current scenario which includes the growth has not been uniform, and also the overall food service industry is still far from full recovery. The sector will continue to need all the help to get back to pre-covid levels.

There are still millions of customers who haven’t yet ordered since the beginning of the lockdown. We believe a lot of them who are bored with home-cooked food will start consuming restaurant food with a safe and convenient takeaway option," said Zomato in the blog post.

For restaurants that already serve delivery orders, takeaway provides another avenue to access more customers, and further grow their business.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years. Earlier this year, Zomato acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give the ride hailing company 9.99% stake in Zomato. However, the business was severely affected during coronavirus lockdown. Zomato ventured into the grocery delivery business during nationwide lockdown.

