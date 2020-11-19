Zomato won’t charge eateries for takeaway

At present, more than 55,000 restaurants were live on its takeaway platform, serving “tens of thousands" of orders on a weekly basis, Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal said in a Twitter post. “To help the restaurant sector, we will forgo payment gateway charges incurred on all such orders. We have already seen a more than 200% increase in takeaway order volume in the last few months. We encourage our customers to wear masks and practice social distancing while picking up their orders," Goyal said in a series of tweets.