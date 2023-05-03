Zomato-backed magicpin delivers over three lakhs order a month on ONDC2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:45 PM IST
It has scaled up from less than 1,000 orders a day to 10,000 orders a day within two weeks, making it more than three lakh orders per month.
Hyperlocal startup magicpin on Wednesday said that it is fulfilling more than 10,000 orders per day on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), network. This is a jump from ound 1,000 orders that the company was completing two weeks ago.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×