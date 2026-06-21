Zombie-unicorns-are-haunting-Silicon-Valley

Even for unicorns whose businesses are on a surer footing, the fundraising downturn has punctured their ability to raise more money at their old valuations. Startups typically aim to spend five to ten years growing before listing on the stock market or finding a buyer. Zombies and their backers may find it hard to do either. VC agreements often allow investors to veto an initial public offering (IPO) if they believe they would do better to wait. Later investors who bought in at high valuations are especially incentivised to block an IPO that might value a startup at a lower amount than they did, in the hope that its prospects may later improve.