FANTASTIC BEASTS roam Silicon Valley. Locals are familiar with the unicorn, a startup valued at more than $1bn, the decacorn ($10bn) and even the hectocorn ($100bn). Lately, however, another creature has been stalking the land: the “zombie” unicorn, a firm once worth $1bn-plus but now a mere shadow of its former self. Their spread is keeping venture capitalists (VCs) awake at night.
Zombie unicorns are haunting Silicon Valley
SummaryYears of frothy valuations have created a nightmare
FANTASTIC BEASTS roam Silicon Valley. Locals are familiar with the unicorn, a startup valued at more than $1bn, the decacorn ($10bn) and even the hectocorn ($100bn). Lately, however, another creature has been stalking the land: the “zombie” unicorn, a firm once worth $1bn-plus but now a mere shadow of its former self. Their spread is keeping venture capitalists (VCs) awake at night.
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