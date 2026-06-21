Zombie-unicorns-are-haunting-Silicon-Valley

By May 2026, 332 of the 1,900 unicorns in a database maintained by Ilya Strebulaev of Stanford University had raised money at a valuation at or below their peak (see chart). Of those, 212 were valued at under $1bn. As many as 383 had disclosed no new funding in the previous three years; 41 of these had lost unicorn status. As Mr Strebulaev points out, data on startups are notoriously noisy. Some unicorns may have raised no money because they did not need it. But others may be struggling to justify earlier mythical valuations. A growing number of unicorns appear to have joined the ranks of the undead.