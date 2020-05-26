Zoomcar is now back in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, other cities with new offers

After cab aggregators like Ola and Uber started their services partially in some cities, self-drive car rental platform Zoomcar today announced that it has also operations in 35 cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The company has also launched a special 'Zoom to Atmanirbharta' sale to help customers avail personal mobility options that are safe, convenient, and affordable.

As part of the special sale, Zoomcar will offer a 100% discount with 50% off on initial booking amount and 50% cashback -- on all short-term rental bookings made from May 26 to 29, it said. Under the offer, the customers can now book for the travel period starting from June 1 onwards, using the code ZAN100.

Additionally, free rescheduling for all bookings will be applicable indefinitely, Zoomcar said.

The operations have restarted in the South and East Zones, including cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar, among others, following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines easing the restrictions for lockdown 4.0. However, in the north and west zones and in some cities like Mysore cars will only be available from 7 am to 7 pm, it said.

"The need for personal mobility solutions has become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency. We are delighted to be able to resume our operations in most cities in the country.

"Our vehicles will be sanitised thoroughly after every single use to ensure the safety of passengers. We are strictly abiding by the government rules and regulations, and we will continue to update our customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions as further clarity emerges," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Zoomcar.

