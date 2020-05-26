Zoomcar is now back in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, other cities with new offers

The operations have restarted in the South and East Zones, including cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar, among others, following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines easing the restrictions for lockdown 4.0. However, in the north and west zones and in some cities like Mysore cars will only be available from 7 am to 7 pm, it said.